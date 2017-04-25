Protecting intellectual property: RGD adopts global standards

The Registrar General’s Department is anticipating the full implementation of laws on intellectual property as it re-sensitizes individuals and organizations on global standards of protecting one’s intellectual property.

The sensitization forms part of Ghana’s participation in the World intellectual property day which comes off on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

It also forms part of moves by the Registrar General’s Department to create major awareness on intellectual property rights.

This year’s world intellectual property day is on the theme “Innovation, Improving our lives.”

State Attorney and Assistant Registrar General at the Registrar General’s Department, Sarah Anku tells Citi Business News tomorrow’s seminar will be an opportunity for interested persons to interact with the various stakeholders involved.

“It will be an opportunity for people to interact and to ask more questions about their intellectual property rights, especially how they can go about protecting the intellectual property. It will create a platform for people to discuss and share ideas.”

Stakeholders who will be in attendance will include representatives from the various ministries, researchers, the private sector, law enforcement agencies, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Chamber of Commerce, among others.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana