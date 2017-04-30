Communications Minister calls on Tigo Ghana

The Ministry of Communications is set to review current policies on telecom regulation and mobile financial services in the country.

The exercise is among others aimed at keeping telecom operations with current trends and attract the unbanked population.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful who disclosed this also explained that the review should help mop up the excess liquidity in the system.

The Minister was speaking during a working visit to Tigo Ghana’s Head Office in Accra.

“The ministry is keen on using digital financial services and mobile money to increase uptake and mop up excess liquidity in Ghana…It is no secret that Ghana’s telecom policies are outdated and need to be thoroughly reviewed. I am keen to get all your inputs for this process,” she explained.

Madam Ursula also applauded Tigo for remaining a strong competitor in the industry over the past 25-years through a continual and timely transformation to the needs of the industry and Ghanaians.

“The gains you have made operationally and financially over the last few years are really impressive and I commend you for that. I have seen the remarkable improvement in your network quality and I want to assure you of my commitment to building the right foundation for this industry to thrive.”

The CEO of Tigo Ghana Limited, Roshi Motman, drew the Minister and her deputies’ attention to the challenge of fiber cuts which continues to have a negative impact on network availability.

According to her, the company suffered from an average of 1 to 3 fiber cuts a day (depending on the season) mainly due to civil constructions along fiber routes and called on the Department of Urban Roads, Ghana Highway Authority, the Ministry of Communications and other relevant agencies to find a lasting solution.

She entreated government to consider telecom infrastructure as a basic utility that needs to be protected through policy formulation.

Additionally, Ms. Motman echoed the need for Right of Way privileges secured from the government to be enacted fairly without discrimination when it comes to relocation of fibre infrastructure resulting from road constructions.

The Communications Minister was accompanied by her two deputies, George Nenyi Andah and Vincent Sowah Odotei.

By: Citibusinessnews.com/Ghana