PUWU livid over sideline in negotiations on ECG

The Public Utility Workers’ Union (PUWU) has expressed disappointment at government for failing to discuss with them details concerning the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MMC) Power Compact II before taking a final decision.

According to PUWU, consultations would have clarified issues and updated concerned workers.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, the General Secretary of PUWU, Adumattah Nyantakyi said government must do well to feed them with details of the concession soon.

“This has come to us as a message really late because the President during his state of the nations address chipped in that he was going to convene or organize a dialogue between ECG and MIDA to discuss the issues surrounding this concession before any firm decision is taken. Unfortunately, that did not happen and that is one area which yesterday made a lot of ECG workers very disappointed.” he stated.

“…I believe that if that kind of consultation had taken place prior to this announcement, and some details provided, I strongly believe the workers would have been content” he added.

Meanwhile Mr Nyantakyi has stated that layoff of workers is not the most important concern of the union.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia assured that government will secure the welfare of Ghanaians under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Power Compact II.

But Mr Nyantakyi argues that the idea is a misconception as laying off workers remain inevitable and thus expected.

“Unfortunately that has been the misconception that many people got wrong that the most major concern of the workers union was about the issue of staff lay off. If you look at the proposal, we have articulated our concerns. We have stressed that yes everybody wants to secure his job but for us the issue of job security is not the most critical.”

“ECG is a technical area and you cannot just go into the market and pick over thousand, two thousand and bring them to come and work. So for whatever reform that is going to happen, yes there is a possibility that some staff may lose their job, we cannot deny that fact but it is still not our major concern.”

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana