Ghanaian wins coveted Newton award

Benjamin Kofi Quansah

US-based National Grants Management Association has awarded Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quansah a Ghanaian, with the coveted Newton award for his outstanding contribution and performance in grants management.

He becomes the first Ghanaian to win the award as well as the first from Africa.

The award was presented to him during the annual awards ceremony of the National Grants Management Association in Virginia, USA on 18th April, 2017.

The Newton Award recognizes outstanding, sustained leadership in the grants management field.

It includes executing sensitive and difficult assignments in grants policy or grants administration, having an articulated vision for grants management professionals and is given to someone who has made a difference in the grants management profession.

Benjamin Kofi Quansah is a Certified Grants Management Specialist, with expertise in Federal Grants Management and USAID Rules and Regulations.

He has over a decade experience in full life cycle grants management, having managed funds provided by DFID, USAID, EU, Cordaid, OlofPalme, Oxfam Novib, and the World Bank among others.

His work as a grants management specialist include reviewing the grant management system, undertaking participatory capacity assessment and developing strategies to address capacity gaps of grantees, developing grants management manual to guide NGOs in managing donor funds, performance assessment of Grantees, setting up platforms for peer support among others.

–

By: citibusinessnews.com/Ghana