Infrastructure at borders key to trade facilitation- Alan Kyerematen

Government has announced measures to put in place the infrastructure needs of the country that will propel trade facilitation for Ghanaians to export at ease.

The move is also targeted at improving the borders of the country to reduce barriers when exporting processed products.

Speaking at a Ghana National Single Window Conference in Accra, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kyerematen maintained that the most important component for trade facilitation is the infrastructure, which government is vigorously pursuing.

“The trade facilitation agenda goes beyond the National Single Window initiatives. When we talk about trade facilitation in general there a number of component. If you look at it very simply from just a common sense understanding of trade facilitation, you are looking at the infrastructure for trade first,” he said.

He pointed out that there is the need to develop all the exit and entry points to accommodate modern trade systems and make it easier for exporters and importers.

“If you look at our port facilities alone unless you have the kind of infrastructure, not only at the sea port but at the border ports, entry points where trade occur unless you have the right type of infrastructure you will not be able to make much use of a National Single Window operations so the first requirement as a government is to be able to invest in the kind of infrastructure that allows trade to flow freely,” he assured.

Mr. Kyerematen stated that the move is high on the agenda of government to improve intra-trade among African countries.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana