COCOBOD to review multi-million dollar flats under construction- Hackman

Hackman Owusu-Agyeman with some Board members of COCOBOD at the construction site

The Board Chairman of COCOBOD, Hackman Owusu Agyeman has expressed some misgivings at a multi-million dollar flats under construction in Tema Community 2 to house workers of COCOBOD.

According to him, the 192 flats, which are being constructed by Amandi Constructions, have some deficiencies that raise questions of value for money.

The agreement for the construction was signed under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

Speaking to Citi Business News after touring the facility, Mr. Owusu-Agyeman hinted that the board of COCOBOD will evaluate the cost of the flats to ensure value for money.

“Already we’ve seen a few deficiencies like no wardrobes in the bedrooms, kitchens have no storage, there is no store and few things. We intend to do what is right,” he said, adding that the board only wants value for all contracts undertaken by COCOBOD.

Mr. Owusu-Agyeman stated that no conclusions have been reached yet as the board awaits documents covering the construction of the flats.

“We intended that we would see it so that when something is put on paper for us, we can relate it to we have seen on the ground”.

He stressed that there is the need to expend public funds in a transparent and accountable manner to bring value to the citizenry.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana