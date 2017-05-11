Eugene Asante Ofosuhene is new Controller and Accountant General

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. Eugene Asante Ofosuhene as the Acting Controller and Accountant General.

He replaces Mr. Seidu Kotomah who was appointed by ex-President Mahama.

Mr. Ofosuhene’s appointment forms part of a number of key appointments to the Finance Ministry announced on Thursday, May 11th, 2017.

A statement from the Finance Ministry said, “Mr. Ofosuhene comes to this position with a wealth of experience.”

As a former Deputy Controller and Accountant General, Mr. Ofosuhene was responsible for management of the Government Treasury.

He acted creditably on several occasions as the Controller and Accountant General in the absence of the substantive Controller.

He is a Public Finance Expert and has consulted for the World Bank on the assignment, ‘Strengthening the role of Public Private Partnerships in the Local Government Assemblies’.

Mr. Ofosuhene is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (U.K. & Ireland) F.C.C.A and Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA) Ghana.

He has a Master’s degree in Business Administration (Finance option) from the University of Ghana.

He is also a graduate of the London School of Accountancy.

Mr. Seidu Kotomah has since been reassigned to the Ministry of Finance.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana