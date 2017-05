Frances Essiam is new CEO for Cylinder manufacturing company

Frances Essiam has been appointed as the CEO of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company.

The appointment was made by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

The appointment was also contained in a letter dated 8th May, 2017 and signed by the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

It also stated that Madam Essiam was nominated for the position on 25th April, 2017.

–

By: Citibusinessnews.com/Ghana