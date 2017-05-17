Consumer Agency demands refunds for bounced visas

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) is threatening a demonstration should government refuse to address issues of unfair treatment meted out to Ghanaians at the various embassies within twenty one working days.

The CPA also wants huge visa fees charged Ghanaians to be refunded to them if they are refused Visas by the embassies.

Citing various embassies such as the American Embassy, Canadian High Commission as well as the British High Commission as culprits, the CPA added that the treatment meted out to Ghanaians is an infringement on the rights of individuals and must not be tolerated.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito Wusu-Hene said government must immediately address the issue within the twenty one days to avoid a protest by them.

” To my fellow Ghanaians, if you don’t hear anything proper from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I am urging Ghanaians please, you should demonstrate peacefully, to let them know that in Ghana they cannot infringe upon our rights. So this is where I am pleading with Ghanaians,” he said.

He added that “The CPA is giving the foreign ministry twenty one days to at least respond to the letter given to them. As to what they are doing for us Ghanaians to know that our government is working on our behalf.”

He also expressed frustration at the embassies’ decision to make application of visas solely online.

According to him, over 80% of Ghanaians are still not technologically inclined.

He believes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must step in to avert the decision.

The government should prevail on them for them to bring back the opportunity for you to pay at the bank or choose to pay with a credit card.”

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana