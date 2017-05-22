Finance Ministry gives ‘ghost’ workers’ new deadline

Ken Ofori Atta - Finance Minister

The Ministry of Finance has extended the deadline for the payment of April salaries of some public sector workers who failed to enroll onto the SSNIT biometric system.

The workers have up till the 15th of June 2017 to re-register to get their salaries paid.

A statement from the Finance Ministry and copied to Citi Business News indicated that about 9,000 workers have been paid after successful validation.

Also, an additional 3,000 public sector workers are expected to receive their April salaries by the end of this month following the validation by the Finance Ministry.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta in April, earlier ordered the suspension of April salaries to about 26,500 public sector workers.

A timeline outlined by the Finance Ministry indicate that the affected workers are expected to commence the process leading to payments, from today, May 22, 2017.

At the moment about 17,000 public sector workers are yet to receive their April 2017 salaries for non-biometric SSNIT registration.

Staff who have gone through SSNIT biometric registration but were not paid in the initial payments on the 11th of May are expected to visit SSNIT for proof of registration and further validation.

In addition, staff who have not registered with SSNIT are expected to do so for subsequent validation and payments.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana