10 companies honored at 2017 Trade Facilitation Awards

Ten companies have been awarded for their role in trade facilitation for the year under review.

They were rewarded at the 2nd edition of the National Trade Facilitation Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel over the weekend.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) was awarded as best Ministry Department and Agency.

Also, Buvensa Company Limited emerged as the best transitor while Tesco West Africa took the prize as the Best Exporter.

Bollore Africa Logistics Ghana limited and Adu Max Limited emerged as the best large and medium freight forwarder in 2016 respectively with Golden Team Ventures Limited picking the freight forwarder for small businesses category.

The Best Terminal Operator at the Tema port went to Safebond Car Terminal Limited as the Best Terminal Operator at the Kotoka International Airport went to Swissport.

Meanwhile Grimaldi Ghana Limited and Antrak Ghana Limited Takoradi received the best shipping line for the Large and Small business categories.

Also, Mr. Gabriel Atobaah was rewarded as Overall Best student in freight forwarding.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Trade Minister Robert Ahomka Lindsay was optimistic of the government’s efforts to move Ghana’s competitiveness in the ease of doing business from 108th to 45th position.

The National Trade Facilitation Awards is a competitive barometer that is expected to spur on the trade facilitation actors to achieve excellence in efficient service provision.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana