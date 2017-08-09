New BoG board inaugurated

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has inaugurated the new board of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The 13 member board has the Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr Ernest Addison as its Chairman.

The Governor’s two deputies Dr Maxwell Opoku Afari and Dr Johnson P Asiama are also members of the board.

Other members of the board are Mr Charles Adu – Boahen, a Deputy Minister of Finance and Dr Sr Eugenia Amporfu.

The rest are Mr Keli Gadzekpo, Dr Kwame Owusu – Nyantekyi, Dr Samuel Nii Noi Ashong, Mr Jude Bucknor, Mr Joseph B Alhassan, Mr Andrew Boye- Doe, Dr Maria Hagan and Mrs Comfort Ocran.

Vice President Dr Bawumia who swore the board members into office charged them to not only focus on price stability but growth of the economy as well as ensure a sound financial industry.

–

By: Vivian Kai Lokko/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana