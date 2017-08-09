TOR to operate on weekends to avert premix shortage

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is to commence operations on weekends to avert the shortage of premix fuel during peak periods.

The move follows a directive from the President Nana Akufo Addo, over the constant shortage of the product during the fishing season.

Shortage of premix fuel hit fishing communities along the coast in July this year – 2017 leading to threats of a demonstration by fishermen in affected areas.

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye at the time attributed the shortage to faulty pumps at the Tema Oil Refinery.

TOR however dismissed the claims.

According to TOR, its systems are all in good condition hence have the capacity to produce to meet demand.

A statement on the delivery of the product by TOR and copied to Citi Business News said the oil refinery, in a meeting with the NPA, TOR and the Premix Committee suggested that supplies be capped at 150 which will be increased to 200 trucks in peak periods.

Speaking to some fisher folk in the Western Region Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye however said the issue should be dealt with following the President’s directive.

‘You can attest to the fact that there has been over abundance of premix since the beginning of January to June. But during this peak season there is a shortfall, so his Excellency has instructed the Tema Oil Refinery to work on weekends so that you all can have access to the fuel. We want TOR to improve upon their supply of fuel to get some premix to all fishermen’. She said.

–

By: Vivian Kai Lokko/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana