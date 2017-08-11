GIPC develops strategy to grow budding entrepreneurs

Yofi Grant

As part of efforts aimed at growing the private sector, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has begun an annual forum dubbed, ‘The Young Entrepreneurs Forum’.

The program will give young entrepreneurs the needed guidelines to improve upon and expand their businesses.

In addition, the forum will address the challenges young businesses face as well as afford them best practices businesses to be undertaken to maximize profits and remain competitive.

Speaking at this year’s forum, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yoofi Grant said young entrepreneurs should not depend on aid from government to grow their businesses.

“Stop waiting for somebody to help you, there are young people out there who have made it and never asked for anyone to help them but their shear tenacity and their shear grit has taken them places.

He also adviced them to make use of what they have to grow their businesses one step at a time.

“I have noticed one thing from the success of business that you need to drive yourself, your focus and your passion are important, it’s not just about what you have to start with but how much more you are willing to invest in yourself to get to where you want to be.”

He added “Focus on your skill and product and when you perfect these two things money will come looking for you”.

Mr. Grant however assured that government will continue to put in place the right conditions businesses would need to survive and grow.

The theme for the forum was ‘Connect, Accelerate and Grow.’

As part of the event, three invited speakers—General Manager, The Venture Capital Trust Fund;Hamdiya Ismaila,General Manager, CEO of Agro Africa Limited, Mr Kwabena Opagya Amoateng General Manager, and CEO of Hubtel, Mr Alex Bram, spoke on various aspects of partnerships, networking and how they were important intangible assets to a growing company.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana