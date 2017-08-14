UT, Capital Bank staff agitated over takeover by GCB

Information available to Citi Business News indicates that staff of UT Bank and Capital Bank are agitated over the takeover of the banks by GCB Bank.

The staff who are reporting to work on Monday morning have been refused entry for the necessary processes to be completed.

Citi Business News’ Anita Arthur reports from the Headquarters of UT Bank in Airport that the workers are seen standing in the courtyard with their briefcases and bags.

She also reports of some security presence who have restricted access to the facility.

“I am not able to get close to speak to anyone… there are police men around making sure that it is only workers of the bank that are allowed close to the premises of the bank.”

“There is a man supposed to be one of the managers of the bank trying to calm the workers down,” she said.

Meanwhile from the Headquarters of Capital Bank at Spintex, Jessica Ayorkor Aryee reports that the offices have been closed up while customers are being required to communicate with GCB bank for any transactions.

She however reports that there is a Board meeting underway.

The environment according to her is generally serene.

“The staff members I spoke to informed me that they are closed to business for now but upon further inquiry, I was told there is a Board meeting currently going on…there are only two police officers at the premises.”

“The staff also told me that all their branches are closed but they will be opened to the public at 1pm,” she reported.

But the banking hall is however expected to be opened at 1pm on Monday.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana