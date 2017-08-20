GIPC hosts global leaders at 1st Investment Summit

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is to host top executives from some of the world’s largest investment firms and multinational corporations at the Ghana Investment Summit 2017.

The event will be held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra from August 20 to 22, 2017.

The summit is the first major gathering of institutional investors, entrepreneurs and corporate executives under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s new administration.

It follows what the government has declared as a new era of investments in Ghana and has therefore vowed to restore the country’s fiscal health, boost confidence in the economy as well as drive growth and job creation across the private sector.

Produced in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and global investment bank partners, the summit is expected to draw more than 200 attendees to Accra for high-level discussions on investment opportunities in key sectors, including financial services, technology, consumer goods and services, energy and agribusiness.

“This summit promises to be a wonderful opportunity to see in one place some of the leading thinkers, industrialists, policymakers and entrepreneurs from Africa and around the world, and to learn how Ghana is positioned as a gateway to the continent,” says Duane Hughes, a member of the Ghana Investment Summit Advisory Board member.

More than 40 senior executives, including 18 CEOs, are participating in a speaking or moderator role.

Speakers confirmed include: Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, Ghana; Nick Godfrey, co-CISO, Goldman Sachs – London; Michael Okyere Baafi, Executive Secretary, Ghana Free Zones Board; Ali Mufuruki, Founder, Infotech Investment Group – Dar es Salaam as well as Joe Mensah, CEO, Kosmos Ghana – Accra.

In addition, a large delegation of government representatives, led by ministerial heads, will feature on various panels during the summit.

Topics to be discussed at the summit include: Trends and Opportunities in Ghana’s Emerging Oil & Gas Industry; Creating Wealth for a Growing Middle Class; The State of Public-Private Partnerships in Ghana as well as a Review of Ghana’s Regulatory & Legal Framework for Corporations.

By: Citibusinessnews.com/Ghana