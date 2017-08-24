One district, one factory project must involve locals-PEF

As government prepares to roll out its flagship project, the One District One Factory Programme, the Private Enterprise Federation (PEF) has called for a pragmatic roadmap that will include the indigenes of each district in the implementation of the scheme.

According to PEF, the purpose for the project will be defeated if huge companies from the major cities takeover the projects without involving various inhabitants of the main districts.

Speaking to Citi Business News, the Chief Executive Officer of PEF Nana Osei-Bonsu stated that government must be keen on transparent procurement systems to enable locals participate in the project.

“In the districts, the businesses don’t have opportunity. If there is a contract, somebody from Accra, Kumasi goes to the district, perform and take the money. So what we are trying to do is build the capacity of the district businesses within the district and dialogue with the duty bearers, the assemblies and the chiefs, and the traditional council so that if there is any business opportunity the first opportunity goes to the businesses within the community,” he said.

Nana Osei-Bonsu argued that the phenomenon where big companies from the major cities takeover projects in the hinterland do not foster development.

He maintained that real economic development can be achieved if the indigenes of the districts are made to participate and feel part of the planning and execution of the One District One Factory project.

“When this happens, the communities can get the profit and improve the economic development of the districts. That is why we have taken the initiative to develop the capacity of these businesses in the districts to take advantage of the government policies,” he remarked.

He maintained that government must deliberately design its policies to urge the locals in the district to accept and participate in the project.

–

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana