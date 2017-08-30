NPP’s John Boadu appointed to Guinness Board

The Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has been appointed unto the Board of Guinness Ghana Limited.

John Boadu’s appointment took effect on August 1, 2017.

It comes on the back of the resignation of Mr. Prince William Ankrah who resigned on July 26, 2017.

Mr. Boadu is the CEO of Shokram Co. Limited.

He has held several senior managerial positions including, General Manager, Faab Ltd and Financial Controller FM, Woodtech Ltd.

He holds a B.Sc. in Administration (Accounting Option) from the University of Ghana.

Another new member that has been appointed to the Board of Guinness Ghana is Ms. Teye Mukshi.

Ms. Teye Mukshi is a Chartered Accountant with over twelve years of experience.

She has worked with Diageo since 2008 and has held several senior managerial positions including Diageo Group Financial Planning and Analysis Director, Commercial Finance Manager and Decision Support Manager.

She holds an MA Hon. in Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Cambridge.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana