Glo resumes operations after shutdown

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reopened the offices of Glo Ghana for business after two months of closure over non-tax payment.

Glo’s operations were shut down in July for failing to pay taxes since 2016.

This also came despite numerous reminders and cautions from the GRA to do so.

But the Head of the Task Force at the GRA, Henry Bradford Sam confirmed the reopening to Citi Business News on Tuesday.

According to him, Glo has settled 1.3 million Ghana cedis out of the 11, 884,396.89 million cedis owed the Authority.

“After Glo was closed down, what happened was that they appealed to the Commissioner General for a special dispensation to pay the tax in installments so an arrangement was made for them to effect payment. They have made a first payment of 1.3 million Ghana cedis out of the 11.8 million cedis” he disclosed.

The GRA’s decision to shut down Glo’s operations was also after the company was given about a year to discuss modalities of payment with the GRA but refused.

Two other companies, Ohene Media and Kingsman Trading Company were closed down for owing GHS367, 586.37 and GHS42016566.58 respectively at the time.

Mr. Henry Bradford Sam tells Citi Business News an additional 1.3 million Ghana cedis is to be settled this month to avoid another confrontation from them.

“Subsequently, they will be making monthly payments until the amount owed is fully liquidated. They are to make additional payment this month.”

He explains that the GRA were obliged to return their keys to them after the initial settlement per the agreement between the two institutions.

“Once the satisfactory payment had been made, we had to open their offices for them to commence full operations.”

He was however quick to add that the GRA will not hesitate to take action if they fail to continue with the payment terms.

“We will take a distress action if they fail to honor the payment methods as agreed by the commissioner general” he assured.

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana