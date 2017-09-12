Newrest Company gets ready for #CitiBizOlympics

Staff of Newrest show trophies won in previous editions of Citi Business Olympics

More companies are preparing to take part in this year’s edition of the Citi Business Olympics slated for Saturday, September 23rd at the Burma Camp Sports Complex in Accra.

The event which is the biggest corporate sporting event will bring together thousands of workers from different companies in the country.

Staff of Newrest Company tells Citi Business News how they are preparing to win more trophies this year after winning a couple in 2016.

There are over twenty (20) trophies to be won on the day in the 7-aside-soccer competition, 50 meter dash, lawn tennis, arm wrestling, scrabble, volley, table tennis, lime and spoon race, swimming, tug-of-war, basketball etc.

IFS Financial Services won the most trophies at the Citi Business Olympics 2016, with Omni Bank’s MD winning the CEO’s/MD’s Challenge for scoring the most goals within sixty (60) seconds.

2016 Winners

7 aside Football – Newrest Ghana ltd

Men’s swimming – Goil

Women’s swimming – IFS Financial Services limited

Men’s arm wrestling – United Pensions trustees

Women’s arm wrestling – Margins Group

Women’s volley ball – Legacy Group

Men’s volley ball – IFS Financial Services limited

Basket Ball – Meqasa limited

Men’s lime and spoon – Teachers fund

Women’s lime and spoon – Newrest Ghana

Excel/Word competition – Samsung

Men’s table tennis – Mcottley Holdings

Women’s table tennis – Guinness Ghana

Men’s tug of war – IFS Financial Services Limited

Women’s tug of Peace– Ghana Shippers Authority

Men’s sack race – L’aine Services Limited

Women’s sack race – Ghana Shippers Authority

Scrabble – Petra Trust company

Chess – Tigo Business

CEO’s challenge – Omni Bank

Men’s Lawn Tennis – Stanbic Bank

Female Lawn Tennis – Premium Bank

Draught – Stanbic Bank

Citi Business Olympics is powered by Citi FM and sponsored by Premium Bank, Shell Helix and Star Times.

For further information and registration, please call 0302226013.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana