Newrest Company gets ready for #CitiBizOlympics

More companies are preparing to take part in this year’s edition of the Citi Business Olympics slated for Saturday, September 23rd at the Burma Camp Sports Complex in Accra.
The event which is the biggest corporate sporting event will bring together thousands of workers from different companies in the country.
Staff of Newrest Company tells Citi Business News how they are preparing to win more trophies this year after winning a couple in 2016.
There are over twenty (20) trophies to be won on the day in the 7-aside-soccer competition, 50 meter dash, lawn tennis, arm wrestling, scrabble, volley, table tennis, lime and spoon race, swimming, tug-of-war, basketball etc.
IFS Financial Services won the most trophies at the Citi Business Olympics 2016, with Omni Bank’s MD winning the CEO’s/MD’s Challenge for scoring the most goals within sixty (60) seconds.
2016 Winners
- 7 aside Football – Newrest Ghana ltd
- Men’s swimming – Goil
- Women’s swimming – IFS Financial Services limited
- Men’s arm wrestling – United Pensions trustees
- Women’s arm wrestling – Margins Group
- Women’s volley ball – Legacy Group
- Men’s volley ball – IFS Financial Services limited
- Basket Ball – Meqasa limited
- Men’s lime and spoon – Teachers fund
- Women’s lime and spoon – Newrest Ghana
- Excel/Word competition – Samsung
- Men’s table tennis – Mcottley Holdings
- Women’s table tennis – Guinness Ghana
- Men’s tug of war –IFS Financial Services Limited
- Women’s tug of Peace– Ghana Shippers Authority
- Men’s sack race –L’aine Services Limited
- Women’s sack race – Ghana Shippers Authority
- Scrabble – Petra Trust company
- Chess – Tigo Business
- CEO’s challenge –Omni Bank
- Men’s Lawn Tennis – Stanbic Bank
- Female Lawn Tennis – Premium Bank
- Draught – Stanbic Bank
Citi Business Olympics is powered by Citi FM and sponsored by Premium Bank, Shell Helix and Star Times.
For further information and registration, please call 0302226013.
–
By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana