Customs World takes over West Blue Ghana Limited

Customs World, a subsidiary of Ports Customs and Free Zones Corporation (PCFC) Dubai, has signed an agreement to take over West Blue Ghana Limited.

This agreement formalizes the establishment of “Ports & Customs World Ghana Limited.”

West Blue has been in charge of the provision of the National Single Window and Risk Management System in Ghana.

As part of the agreement, Customs World International is committed to investing significant resources including capital, world-class technologies and human expertise in Ghana as they have done in Dubai and other countries.

A statement from West Blue on the agreement said, “The implementation of these new systems will be based on a robust risk engine that will improve efficiency in Ghana’s ports and customs operations thus, increasing revenue to the Government of Ghana and at the same time significantly reducing the cost of doing business in Ghana’s ports.”

The takeover by Ports and Customs World Ghana, will automate Customs, Free Zones and Port processes in Ghana and also build Ghana’s capacities through the application of technology and services that will mirror the operational model in Dubai.

This solution will be implemented through segments like the Risk Engine, Mirsal 2, the Client Management System, Smart Applications and the management of free zones and customs warehouses.

Commenting on the development, the CEO of West Blue Ghana Ltd, Ms Valentina Mintah commended the move.

According to her, “In Ghana, we have made significant strides in the last few years with the Ghana National Single Window and in the recent month, the Paperless Programme. Dubai embarked on a similar paperless journey in 2005 and has moved to a fully automated world class award winning system within a short period of time. This new combination of local and global expertise, taking into consideration Ghana’s own unique trade environment, will ensure we fast track the gains already made in Ghana, for the benefit of the trading community, government and ultimately the citizens of Ghana.”

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zones Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm about the takeover by saying, “We are excited about the opportunity to implement fully integrated ports, customs and free zones solution for Ghana which is operationally seamless from end to end to make Ghana’s Ports and Customs Systems the number one in West Africa.”

On his part, Mr. Faisal Eissa Lutfi, CEO of Customs World applauded the agreement and described the takeover as a well-planned step that will advance and boost Customs and Ports efficiency in Ghana. Mr. Lutfi added: “The Dubai Customs’ experience and its leading role as a modern world class customs administration is a core competency we are willing to share with our partners in Ghana.”

