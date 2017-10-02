Textile workers protest influx of cheap textiles

The Local Textiles Workers Association on Monday, (2nd October, 2017) picketed at the Trades Ministry, following the refusal by the ministry to officially set up a task force to curb the issues of importation of pirated goods, and smuggling among others.

The workers who were clad in red t-shirts, red hats and other paraphernalia were at the Trade Ministry to picket against the delay in inaugurating a task force to help curb smuggling of fake textiles into the Ghanaian markets.

The workers who have on several occasions voiced out their grievances told Citi Business News the situation was getting out of hand hence their intended picketing.

A man who gave his name as King—a member of the textile workers association said the issue is negatively impacting on their business.

“It used to be happening back then there was a lot of action which helped in at least improving the fortunes of our constituents but that was put on hold by the change of administration. The pirating and smuggling is affecting us so much, now it feels as if it’s gotten out of hand that is why we are on the neck of the ministry to aid us with a taskforce to help us wipe them off our markets” he said.

The General Secretary of the Local Textile Workers Union, Abraham Koomson confirmed that the ministry has issued a letter which stating their readiness to inaugurate a tax force on the 11th of October to ensure their grievances is addressed.

According to him, the letter was issued to them whilst they were picketing.

He however expresses mixed feelings as to whether the tax force will work diligently to ensure the issues of smuggling and pirated goods are completely curbed.

“Our only problem is that if after the inauguration they will work as planned because sometimes even after these taskforce has been inaugurated then you see politics set in and that prevents them from doing their work well. Partially we want to see the task force working”.

He pleaded with the ministry to ensure that the task force delivers their duties without any distractions.

“If the taskforce is inaugurated they should be allowed to function” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Trade and industry Alan Kyerematen assured that government is working diligently to resolve the issue within the shortest possible time.

“We have known that this has been a perennial problem dealing with imported textiles which unfortunately has created serious challenges for our local textile manufacturing. As a government, we are committed to making sure that we find a lasting solution to this problem and that is why we have had constant engagements, consultations with all the textile companies at the highest level, the management and the union leaders” the minister stated.

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana