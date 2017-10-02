VRA board to pursue sale of thermal plants

VRA Board

The New Board of Directors of the Volta River Authority (VRA) has assured that it will smoothly complete the restructuring of the authority despite agitations from the Senior Staff members of the company.

President Akufo-Addo through a cabinet decision directed the Ministry of Energy to sell all thermal plants as well as non-core hydro assets of VRA to help the authority concentrate on its primary mandate of providing hydro power.

The move has since been challenged by the Senior Staff Association of the company.

But speaking to journalists after the inauguration of the board this afternoon, the Chairman of the Board, Ingineer Kwaku Awotwi stated that the agenda is high on the table of the board to complete the president’s directive.

“The way forward has been well laid down by the president already in terms of restructuring the VRA. We are not here to change direction. We are here to support the current government”.

Ing. Awotwi stated that the board will ensure that all parties involved in the matter are included in the process.

“I think the issue is to make sure that at the end of the day our workers are not worse off, at the end of the day we find more opportunities for our workers and to make sure this is a positive outcome and not a negative outcome”.

He recalled that “a lot of these things have been discussed for many years, so they are not new ideas, “adding that “Our job is to help management get them done”

The board members include the CEO of VRA Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Richard Okrah, Dr. Joyce Aryee, and Nana Kobina Nketsia V. The rest are El-Farouk Umar, Musah Adam and Janet Anane.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana