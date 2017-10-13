E-systems increase RGD’s revenue by 50 %

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) has disclosed that its revenue has increased by about 50% within three years of introducing an online portal.

The RGD in 2014 introduced the online registration of businesses with the main aim of minimizing face to face business transactions and stop corruption.

But the system only picked up this year (2017) after the Department begun flashing out the manual registration process to be solely replaced by the online registration.

In an interview with Citi Business News, the Head of IT at the Registrar General’s Department, Doris Ampadu-Ameyaw was hopeful of further increasing revenue gains through the online portal.

She adds that the system has been made operational across board and thus very accessible without necessarily walking to the RGD office.

“Now that the portal is available everywhere it has widened our market scope; sometimes people are not willing to register their business because of the distance or because of accessibility of Registrar General. Now it is accessible anywhere, the scope has widened and people are registering their business and because of that revenue is increasing” she said.

“Percentagewise, I will say it has increased by 50 percent” she added.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana