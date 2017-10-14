MTN wins 6 awards at 2017 HR Focus Awards

MTN Ghana has emerged winners of the HR Focus Conference and Awards 2017 by sweeping six awards.

MTN won the Best HR Management in Telecommunication and IT, Best Organization Information System, Best Organizational Culture, Overall Best Organization in HR Practice, Employer of Choice and HR Practitioner of the year which went to the HR Manager at MTN, Mrs. Ama Benneh Amponsah.

This is the third time in a row MTN has received the coveted award.

By this, they automatically enter the hall of fame.

Expressing her excitement the HR manager at MTN, Ama Benneh Amponsah attributed the success to hardworking team in the company.

“I have a team of hardworking and dedicated staff and I dedicate this award to them because they made this possible. I also want to encourage all HR practitioners to be focused and strive for excellence”. She said.

Other award winners were Vodafone as they grabbed three awards which included Best Organization in Learning and Development, Best Organization in Employee Relations and Best Organization in Recruitment and Selection.

OmniBank won the promising HR Management in Financial Services and Most Promising Organization in HR, whiles Fidelity Bank won the Best HR Management in financial services.

Best HR Management in hospitality went to Accra City Hotel whiles Best HR Management in Healthcare was taken by Lister hospital.

Tullow Oil won the Best HR Management in Energy and Natural Resources while Food and Drugs Authority won home the best HR Management in public sector.

Best HR management in SME sector also went to Herbalife while best organization in rewards management was awarded to Barclay’s Bank.

Old mutual grabbed the best organization in recruitment and selection, while Genser Energy won the best practice in HR Information Systems (HRIS).

Meanwhile, Airtel Ghana took home best organization in performance management.

CEO of L’aine Services and member of the planning committee for the HR focus conference and awards, Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan said this year’s has been by far the best and competitive awards since its inception.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana