Fuel stations to undergo electrical wiring audit

The Energy Commission is set to launch an audit of all electrical wiring at the various fuel stations by the end of this month [October].

The move is among others to ensure compliance by the various fuel stations with the mandatory ten year audit of all electrical wiring systems.

Citi Business News understands that the exercise also comes on the back of recent fires at fuel stations.

Though the most recent one at the Atomic Junction in Accra is largely attributed to a gas explosion, some industry watchers believe the development could also escalate when there are faulty electrical systems.

A Lead Trainer for Certified Electrical Wiring Professionals at the Energy Commission, Awal Sakib Mohammed, disclosed the plan by the regulators at the inauguration of the national association of regional certified electrical wiring associations.

“The immediate activity we want to do is to get all filling stations audited; because most fires could be electrical or any other cause. But when it comes to fires at such fuel stations, they go beyond the gas leakage as the simple act of putting on a switch could result in a serious explosion. So we would like to advocate for an immediate auditing of such entities,” he asserted.

The exercise forms part of the association’s resolve to ensure conformity and standards in electrical wiring systems at all facilities.

The audit is expected to be carried out in phases commencing in Accra.

The various institutions would be given time to rectify possible anomalies; failure to do so is expected to attract some sanctions.

Explaining possible punishment to defaulters, Awal Sakib Mohammed stated that they may range from hefty fines to shutting down of the facilities if necessary.

“We are currently working with the Electrical Wiring Regulation 2011 (LI 2008), the sanctions are clearly spelt out…If a company is found culpable the law will be clearly interpreted and the appropriate sanctions meted out.”

Since the passage of the Electrical Wiring Regulation 2011, the managers of the Electrical Wiring Programme under the Energy Commission have spearheaded examinations for some 5000 electricians nationwide.

Enforcement of the regulations has also been extended aside the mandatory audit.

For instance, any facility whose electrical wiring is not conducted by a member of the Certified Electrical Wiring Professional Association of Ghana (CEWPAG), inspected and passed as safe shall not be connected to the distribution network.

Meanwhile another major review of the electrical wiring system at the Kumasi Central Market is expected to be carried out in the short term.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana