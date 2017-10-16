BoG warns of doing business with ‘Oboanipa’

The Bank of Ghana is cautioning the general public to refrain from making deposits with Oboanipa Ventures Limited.

According to the BoG, it has not granted the company any licence to operate in deposit taking thus anyone who does so does it at his or her own peril.

The warning was contained in a statement from the central bank and signed by its Secretary, Mrs Caroline Otoo.

It also comes at a time that government through the Registrar General’s Department is still refunding locked deposits of customers of DKM Microfinance company.

Read the full statement from the Bank of Ghana

It has come to the attention of the Bank of Ghana that an entity named OBOANIPA VENTURES LIMITED is operating a deposit-taking business without the requisite licence from the Bank of Ghana.

The above mentioned entity is operating contrary to section 6 (1) of the Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

The general public is informed that OBOANIPA VENTURES LIMITED has NOT been LICENSED by the BANK OF GHANA to engage in any form of deposit-taking business. Anyone who does business with OBOANIPA VENTURES LIMITED does so at his/her own risk”.

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinesnews.com/Ghana