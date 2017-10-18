Aviation Ministry woos more local airlines

Aviation Minister - Cecilia Dapaah

The Ministry of Aviation has told Citi Business News it is seeking to give opportunities to more airlines to operate in Ghana’s domestic aviation industry.

The move according to the Ministry, is to deepen competition and grow Ghana’s transport sector.

The Minister of Aviation, Cecilia Dapaah who mentioned the plan to Citi Business News explained that this will include efforts to drive down cost of operation for airline companies.

Madam Dapaah also maintains that the policy should increase patronage by consumers of air transport.

“About one million passengers come to Ghana every year and they definitely do that via air and that is not in doubt and it is very significant that we link up all regions. I have started making some rounds with the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and we mean to have a permanent joint committee to look at all these areas,” she stated.

Madam Dapaah added, “I have had an audit of airports, airstrips and helipads in Ghana so we have a big view that we are using as a lens to make sure we open up each region.”

Upon assuming office, the NPP government has removed the 17.5% VAT on domestic air tickets.

In addition, the cost of aviation fuel has been reduced to match with others within the sub-region.

Currently, Africa World Airlines and Starbow are there are only two airlines operating domestic flights in Ghana.

Three others; Antrak Air, Fly540 Gh and CityLink are yet to come back after suspending their operations for a couple of years now.

Earlier, Deputy Aviation Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko also indicated his outfit’s readiness to drive competition in the aviation space.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana