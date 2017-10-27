Transport tops expenditure for Ghanaian tourists

Ghanaian tourists spent the highest amount on transportation in 2015, the latest survey by the Ghana Statistical Service has shown.

The survey indicated that the tourists (both domestic and foreign), spent 444 million cedis on transportation.

In all, the survey indicated that the tourists spent a total of GH¢ 698.4 million on domestic tourism than foreign tourism in 2015.

This is about twice the GH¢296.00 million spent on foreign tourism.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, Ghanaians spent most on educational purposes outside Ghana for the period under study.

Meanwhile they spent most when they visited family and friends in Ghana.

The report which surveyed 6,030 households across all ten regions in Ghana, defined tourists as persons who spent at least one night at the place visited.

In all, some 3.8 million tourists embarked on both domestic and foreign bound tourism.

Of this, 3.6 million embarked on domestic tourism while an estimated 158 thousand embarked on foreign tourism.

Domestic tourism spend 334 million cedis on transport

While the purpose of visit varied from funerals, visiting friends and relatives, business and market, the expenditure for each of these purposes were incurred on transportation.

Domestic visitors spent as much as 334 million cedis on transport.

This was followed by shopping and food which recorded some 148 and 131 million cedis respectively.

The least expenditure was recorded on cultural services at 570 thousand cedis.

However persons who visited family and friends spent the highest of 206 million cedis.

They were followed by those who visited for business and funeral.

They spent 176 and 169 million cedis respectively.

Foreign bound tourist expenditure

Meanwhile the purpose for foreign visit included; funeral, education as well as leisure and recreation.

Of this, expenditure on transport also topped with 110 million cedis representing 37 percent of all expenditure.

It is followed by accommodation and food which cost some 53 million cedis.

The least expenditure was also recorded by cultural services.

But persons who travelled for education purposes bore the highest expenditure of 160 million cedis.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana