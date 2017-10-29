Advertising law to take effect in 2018  

Ghana’s advertising industry will beginning next year, be sanitized of all institutions that breach the industry’s regulations.

This is the indication from Information Minister, Mustapha Hameed.

His assertion follows efforts to get the Advertisers’ Bill passed into law by next year.

Mr. Hameed made the remarks at this year’s Advertising Association awards held over the weekend.

According to the Information Minister, the bill which is largely to outline best practices in the advertising space, is long overdue.

In his view, the development has partly contributed to the seeming lack of standards in the advertising industry.

But he believes the trend should change from next year when the law is in full force.

“Once an advertising law is passed, it will not discriminate members and non members. The law will binding on all; individuals or organizations…you cannot just embark on your own way to put out any recording and put it out on the media or communication space,” he said.

Responding to the assurance of getting the Advertising Law passed, the President of the Advertising Association of Ghana, Joel Nettey told Citi Business News the idea is a laudable one.

He again explained its impact of checking conformity to standards in the industry going forward.

“Some of the things are abundantly clear; as at now, there is nothing to base on to sanction anyone who flouts the rules in the industry. But the law will state that this is the rule and if you go against the law, these are the repercussions so it will put in place the systems and procedures. As a result, people will be responsible for the things they do,” Mr. Nettey asserted.

In all, eight advertising companies picked awards in about sixteen categories.

Resultz, picked 4 gold awards plus a platinum award to top with the highest number of awards.

It was followed by Ogilvy and Mather which also picked four including three gold and a platinum

award.

Other companies that were awarded with platinum awards were; Now Available Africa and Publicis.

Meanwhile, Innova DDB and INSEL Communications both picked two gold awards each.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana