Ghana Post apologizes for rendering poor service

Ghana Post Company has apologized to its customers for rendering poor services to them.

This follows complaints from a number of customers on the Citi Breakfast Show recently.

Some customers who sent messages into the show described various ordeals, including a moment when a customer was turned away about 15 minutes before the Cantonments branch of the company was scheduled to close.

Others complained of extortion before they were allowed to receive parcels mailed to them.

Apologizing for the bad service, a press statement issued by Management and copied to Citi Business News promised to address the issues to redeem the image of the company.

“We empathize with our customers and hereby apologize to our customers who have not had the best of customer service from us,” the statement said.

The company promised wholesale changes to the operations of the company to make it effective.

“Major aspects of the plan will include the creation of a single customer service department for all product lines, customer service training, adherence to delivery standards and the introduction of performance management targets for all staff,” it said.

“We therefore plead with our customers to bear with us as we go through these challenges,” it added.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana